If you’re a fan of films like Gladiator and Rocky, this is definitely the anime for you.

Although the first season came out three years ago now, there’s been near-silence in the ring as to a potential season 1 - despite collecting rave reviews and a dedicated fanbase desperate to know when a new season might be on the horizon.

Read on as we have the answers on whether or not there will be a season 2 of Kengan Ashura.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a Kengan Ashura season 2?

Back in September 2022, Netflix finally put fans out of their misery and announced that a second season of Kengan Ashura was in development - however, no date was given beyond 2023, just that it was in production.

Yet back in March, the Netflix Anime Twitter account took to the website to officially announce that the second season of Kengan Ashura will be premiering on Thursday 21st September 2023, a mere two months away!

What is the plot of Kengan Ashura season 2?

At the end of season 1, we saw Ohma rising the ranks and making a name for himself, defeating Raina in a white-knuckle showdown, enabling him to advance to the quarter-finals of the tournament. It’s likely that season 2 will pick off soon after season 1 left off.

We might see Ohma take on the likes of Julius Reinhold, Imai Cosmo, Hatsumi Sen and Kiryu Setsuna. Many fans agree that some of the best fights are in the chapters to come that season 2 will likely cover.

More like this

Kengan Ashura season 2 cast: Who could return?

Assuming that the cast stays the same, it’s a safe bet that the following Japanese and English-speaking voice actors will return:

Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ohma Tokia (Japanese) / Kaiji Tang (English)

Chō as Kazuo Yamashita (Japanese) / Keith Silverstein (English)

Jōji Nakata as Hideki Nogi (Japanese) / Michael C Pizzuto (English)

Yumi Uchiyama as Kaede Akiyama (Japanese) / Erika Harlacher (English)

Is there a trailer for Kengan Ashura season 2?

The first Kengan Ashura season 2 trailer was released on 12th July 2023, which teases some of the epic beatdowns we can expect to see - is that Julius Reinhold we can spot?

It is more or less just a solid minute of non-stop kicks, punches, headlocks and all the grunting, groaning and screaming you could hope to ask for from Kengan Ashura.

We’ll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

You can catch Kengan Ashura on Netflix. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.