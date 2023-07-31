After attending the funeral of one of her friends, Frieren is left questioning her own mortality and decides to set out on a new adventure.

Learning to understand how time works differently for elves and humans, the anime series is set to be full of beautiful visuals and perilous action.

Regardless of whether you’ve read the manga or not, here’s everything you need to know about Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End before it airs.

The bad news is that fans will have to wait until 29th September 2023 for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End to begin — but the good news is the premiere episode is a bumper two-hour special.

The news was first reported back in September 2022, alongside an initial series poster. More key visuals have been revealed in the last few weeks, recreating the first cover of the manga.

It’s still unknown how many episodes the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End will have, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we have that information.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End cast

A few key cast members have been announced ahead of the release of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End:

Frieren - Atsumi Tanezaki

Himmel - Nobuhiko Okamoto

Heiter - Hiroki Tōchi

Eisen - Yôji Ueda

An English dub of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End has yet to be announced, but is likely to follow soon after the original subtitled episodes are released.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End plot

Once known for her treacherous ten-year quest, elf mage Frieren now lives a quieter existence. After attending a funeral, though, her life takes off in a different direction.

Having embraced the quest with a group of adventurers, Frieren agrees to see them again, becoming keen to find more magical knowledge.

Fifty years later, she returns to the capital city to find it has completely changed, but eventually accepts an offer to care for an orphaned child.

Together, they start a new adventure into a world that they’re no longer sure of.

It’s unknown how much the series will stick to the original manga, but we’re likely to see lots of the same plot points appear in the anime episodes.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End trailer

The full trailer for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End was released on 15th July, showing Frieren in a brand new world of natural beauty.

Throughout the two-minute trailer, the group of adventurers remark: “The Demon King’s been defeated, but it’s not over. Though the adventure is ending, the road continues.”

Catch up with Frieren’s debut teaser in full below.

You can catch Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

