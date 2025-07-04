The answer for that was confirmed straight away: yes, and Dan Da Dan season 2 isn’t far away at all.

In fact, the official Dan Da Dan X account confirmed that season 2 will be released on Thursday 3rd July. It will be available to stream on both Crunchyroll and Netflix and will again follow protagonists Momo and Okarun.

But what can we expect from Dan Da Dan season 2? Read on to learn everything there is to know about the Dan Da Dan season 2 release schedule.

Dan Da Dan season 2: When are new episodes out?

The premiere of the second season of Dan Da Dan is 3rd July 2025. While we don’t know the title of the new episodes coming at the moment, we’ll be sure to update this page as more information about them comes out.

With the release date being confirmed for 3rd July, we’ve narrowed down the potential release schedule for Dan Da Dan season 2.

It should be noted that these dates are speculative and are liable to change as more information about the newest season comes out.

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 1 - 3rd July 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 2 - 10th July 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 3 - 17th July 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 4 - 24th July 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 5 - 31st July 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 6 - 7th August 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 7 - 14th August 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 8 - 21st August 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 9 - 28th August 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 10 - 4th September 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 11 - 11th September 2025

Dan Da Dan season 2 episode 12 - 18th September 2025

Dan Da Dan.

What time are new Dan Da Dan episodes released?

Outside of episodes releasing on Thursday, the exact timing for the release of Dan Da Dan season 2 episodes hasn’t been confirmed. Considering that the previous season began airing at 4pm BST, we expect this to be the same for the second season.

How many episodes will there be in Dan Da Dan season 2?

Following the release of a 12-part season 1, we'd expect Dan Da Dan season 2 to have 12 episodes. If this changes, we'll be sure to update this guide and notify you.

Where can I watch Dan Da Dan season 2?

Dan Da Dan season 2 will be streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix, starting 3rd July 2025. In select locations, such as the US, it will also be available via Hulu.

Dan Da Dan.

What’s the plot of Dan Da Dan season 2?

Last we left off, Momo and Okarun had gone to Jiji’s pretty cursed, not at all normal, house.

While Momo is busy dealing with predators at the hot spring, Jiji and Okarun discover that the house isn’t what it seems – it’s bigger on the inside and there’s something truly evil about its vibes.

With this in mind, we expect that Dan Da Dan season 2 will go deeper into the Cursed House arc, an intense chapter that viewers will remember and manga readers are no doubt waiting eagerly for the anime to explore.

Dan Da Dan is available to watch now on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu.

