Season 2 has delved into the Cursed House and Evil Eye arcs from the manga, introducing a new conflict between Dan Da Dan’s heroes and a new group of antagonists in season 2.

So, if you're keen for more from Dan Da Dan, here's everything we know so far.

Will there be a Dan Da Dan season 3?

There's not been an announcement on Dan Da Dan's future just yet, but we wouldn't be surprised if a season 3 confirmation comes right after the finale episode.

The series has clearly been popular and there are plenty more arcs from the manga to potentially delve into.

Meanwhile, the series' director, Fûga Yamashiro, teased that he has ideas for season 3 already.

Dan Da Dan. Crunchyroll

He told ScreenRant: “There’s an arc coming up in Dan Da Dan that’s full of aliens and new characters. Luckily, it’s not in season 2!

“If I kept adding new colours for every new character, I’d run out of options really fast. But with this season, I’ve avoided that problem.”

When could a potential Dan Da Dan season 3 be released?

If gets renewed, we'd expect Dan Da Dan season 3 to be released in spring or summer 2026 (although we don't have a confirmed release date yet, so that's subject to change).

Season 1 began in October 2024, with season 2 beginning in July 2025, so we'd expect season 3 to have a similarly quick turnaround, perhaps airing around April.

What could the plot of a potential Dan Da Dan season 3 be?

We'd expect a potential Dan Da Dan season 3 to continue with the Kaiju arc – and potentially introduce another arc in its later episodes.

Dan Da Dan seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Crunchyroll, Netflix and Hulu.

