Classroom of the Elite is based on the light novels by Shōgo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose.

Chief directors Hiroyuki Hashimoto (Is the Order a Rabbit??) and Seiji Kishi (Assassination Classroom) are back for the anime’s third outing, and the show will continue to be directed by Nishouji Yoshihito.

When will Classroom of the Elite season 3 air?

The long-awaited Classroom of the Elite season 3 will start in January 2024.

At this moment in time, there is no information on how many episodes this season will run for.

Season 1 had 12 episodes and season 2 had 13 – so we can take a guess this third season will have around the same as those.

Where to watch Classroom of the Elite season 3

You will be able to watch the latest season of Classroom of the Elite on Crunchyroll at some point in 2024.

If you haven’t had a chance to watch the series yet, you have a couple of months to catch up with the first two seasons, which are also available on Crunchyroll.

What is Classroom of the Elite?

Welcome to Tokyo Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, a place where 100 per cent of the enrolled students go to college or find themselves jobs when they graduate.

It’s also a cutthroat place where the classes are ranked from A to D, and every student is given points for how well they do.

If they achieve more than their betters, they can then climb up the ladder.

For unknown reasons, Kiyotaka Ayanokoji puts himself in the bottom class, 1-D, which is packed with the school’s problem children.

What is his plan? And can the students of 1-D climb their way to the top of this elite school?

Who will be in the Classroom of the Elite season 3 cast?

If the cast stays the same as the previous season, then we can expect to hear the following!

Shoya Chiba/Justin Briner as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji

Akari Kito/Felecia Angelle as Suzune Horikita

Yurika Kubo/Sarah Wiedenheft as Kikyo Kushida

Ayana Taketatsu/Bryn Apprill as Kei Karuizawa

Masaaki Mizunaka/Eric Vale as Kakeru Ryuen

Is there a Classroom of the Elite season 3 trailer?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer available for the third season yet, but we will update this as soon as there is.

Until then, here's a recap of the trailer for season 2.

You can catch Classroom of the Elite on Crunchyroll. Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

