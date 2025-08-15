Following a dramatic kiss at the end of season 1, the new season was surely worth the wait. But when can fans expect new episodes to arrive?

Here’s our guide to Call of the Night’s release schedule, covering season 2’s episodic release dates and how to watch the show.

Call of the Night season 2 release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Call of the Night's second season premiered on 4th July 2025, with new episodes arriving each Friday. Both seasons are on the streaming service Hidive, which is available via Amazon.

Here's the full schedule!

Episode 1 – That Time's Not for Us. – 4th July 2025

Episode 2 – I've Been Looking for You. – 11th July 2025

Episode 3 – There Aren't Any Ghosts in a Haunted House. – 18th July 2025

Episode 4 – Do You Want to Be Able to Run? – 25th July 2025

Episode 5 – The Few Years I Spent with You... – 1st August 2025

Episode 6 – I'm Not Asking About the Quality. – 8th August 2025

Episode 7 – You're Too Stupid. – 15th August 2025

Episode 8 – 22nd August 2025

Episode 9 – 29th August 2025

Episode 10 – 5th September 2025

Episode 11 – 12th September 2025

Episode 12 – 19th September 2025

What time are new episodes of Call of the Night season 2 released?

New episodes of Call of the Night arrive on Hidive at 3:30pm BST on Fridays.

How many episodes will Call of the Night season 2 consist of?

Call of the Night season 2 is expected to run for 12 episodes, a similar length to the show’s 13-episode first season.

Call of the Night is available to stream on Hidive.

