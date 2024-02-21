Instead, this week fans will have a recap episode to enjoy.

Bucchigiri?! follows the reunion of two former best friends, one of whom is now leader of the Bucchigiri gang, who are soon caught up in battles between mysterious, powerful supernatural figures as a result.

Here's everything we know so far about the anime's release schedule.

More like this

When is Bucchigiri?! episode 7 released?

Bucchigiri?! episode 7 is expected to be released on Saturday 2nd March.

Instead, the recap episode Revive! Tonight's Bucchiback to the Chinese! will air on 24th February.

Bucchigiri?! release schedule

The expected release schedule for new episodes of Bucchigiri?! is as follows. However, it's possible that further delays will impact the schedule.

Recap episode - Revive! Tonight's Bucchiback to the Chinese! - Saturday 24th February

Episode 7 - TBC - Saturday 2nd March

Episode 8 - TBC - Saturday 9th March

Episode 9 - TBC - Saturday 16th March

Episode 10 - TBC - Saturday 23rd March

Episode 11 - TBC - Saturday 30th March

Episode 12 - TBC - Saturday 6th April

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How many episodes will be in Bucchigiri?!?

It's thought that there will be 12 episodes total - at least in this first season.

How to watch Bucchigiri?! in the UK

Bucchigiri?! is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

You can watch Bucchigiri?! on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.