Bucchigiri?! follows the reunion of two former best friends, one of which is now leader of the Bucchigiri gang, who are soon caught up in battles between mysterious, powerful supernatural figures as a result.

Although not much is known about this intriguing new series, which appears to have been influenced by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure due to the flamboyant style, read on to discover when the series is releasing, a possible trailer, who may be cast and more.

Fortunately, that is one question that does have an answer. During the MAPPA panel in which it was announced, the release date was also revealed to be January 2024 on Crunchyroll.

Is there a Bucchigiri?! season 1 trailer?

The official first trailer for Bucchigiri?! was revealed during the MAPPA panel on 21st May 2023, and is available to watch below on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel.

As mentioned earlier, there is a definite JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure vibe going on, with the flamboyant art style and character designs, and a clear hint of the supernatural through the glowing eyes, multiple clones and mysterious figures looming in the shadows.

Bucchigiri?! season 1 cast: Who’s playing who?

So far, since the MAPPA panel there have been no further announcements on Bucchigiri season 1, including any possible cast members.

As soon as we hear about any new casting announcements, we’ll update this page.

You can catch Bucchigiri?! releasing on Crunchyroll in January 2024. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

