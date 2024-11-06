Protagonist Taiki Inomata is awkward and not particularly impressive as an athlete, but that just makes him a classic underdog hero – both in sports and in love.

Adapted from the hit manga series by Kouji Miura, Blue Box is now partway through its first season. And since it airs on Netflix in the UK, it's extremely easy for fans to get started!

Blue Box release schedule: When are new episodes out?

Blue Box airs one new episode each Thursday. Here's the full schedule for this season:

Episode 1 – Thursday 3rd October

Episode 2 – Thursday 10th October

Episode 3 – Thursday 17th October

Episode 4 – Thursday 24th October

Episode 5 – Thursday 31st October

Episode 6 – Thursday 7th November

Episode 7 – Thursday 14th November

Episode 8 – Thursday 21st November

Episode 9 – Thursday 28th November

Episode 10 – Thursday 5th December

Episode 11 – Thursday 12th December

Episode 12 – Thursday 19th December

Episode 13 – Thursday 26th December

Episode 14 – Thursday 2nd January

Episode 15 – Thursday 9th January

Episode 16 – Thursday 16th January

Episode 17 – Thursday 23rd January

Episode 18 – Thursday 30th January

Episode 19 – Thursday 6th February

Episode 20 – Thursday 13th February

Episode 21 – Thursday 20th February

Episode 22 – Thursday 27th February

Episode 23 – Thursday 6th March

Episode 24 – Thursday 13th March

Episode 25 – Thursday 20th March

So far, Netflix is only offering the original Japanese audio with English subtitles, so you'll have to wait until a later date for the English dub.

Blue Box. Blue Box

What time are new Blue Box episodes released?

New episodes arrive on Netflix at 4:30pm GMT each Thursday.

How many episodes will there be in Blue Box season 1?

Season 1 of Blue Box will run for 25 episodes total, split into two blocks.

What is the plot of Blue Box?

At present, Blue Box definitely qualifies as a slow-burn romance. We're only a few episodes into the story, introducing Taiki and Chinatsu's respective roles in the school hierarchy, along with some of their friends and classmates.

The biggest plot point so far arrives in episode 1, with Chinatsu moving into Taiki's family home while her parents go to work abroad – a situation that forces the two teens to spend more time together.

Blue Box premiered on Netflix on Thursday 4th October, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.