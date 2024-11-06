Blue Box release schedule: When are new episodes out?
This new anime series combines sports drama with teen romance – and it's airing on Netflix!
Taking place at a sport-focused high school, the new anime series Blue Box follows the budding relationship between a young badminton player and his crush, one of the school's best basketball players.
In other words, it's a great balance between familiar sports anime tropes and a heartwarming coming-of-age romance.
Protagonist Taiki Inomata is awkward and not particularly impressive as an athlete, but that just makes him a classic underdog hero – both in sports and in love.
Adapted from the hit manga series by Kouji Miura, Blue Box is now partway through its first season. And since it airs on Netflix in the UK, it's extremely easy for fans to get started!
Blue Box release schedule: When are new episodes out?
Blue Box airs one new episode each Thursday. Here's the full schedule for this season:
- Episode 1 – Thursday 3rd October
- Episode 2 – Thursday 10th October
- Episode 3 – Thursday 17th October
- Episode 4 – Thursday 24th October
- Episode 5 – Thursday 31st October
- Episode 6 – Thursday 7th November
- Episode 7 – Thursday 14th November
- Episode 8 – Thursday 21st November
- Episode 9 – Thursday 28th November
- Episode 10 – Thursday 5th December
- Episode 11 – Thursday 12th December
- Episode 12 – Thursday 19th December
- Episode 13 – Thursday 26th December
- Episode 14 – Thursday 2nd January
- Episode 15 – Thursday 9th January
- Episode 16 – Thursday 16th January
- Episode 17 – Thursday 23rd January
- Episode 18 – Thursday 30th January
- Episode 19 – Thursday 6th February
- Episode 20 – Thursday 13th February
- Episode 21 – Thursday 20th February
- Episode 22 – Thursday 27th February
- Episode 23 – Thursday 6th March
- Episode 24 – Thursday 13th March
- Episode 25 – Thursday 20th March
So far, Netflix is only offering the original Japanese audio with English subtitles, so you'll have to wait until a later date for the English dub.
What time are new Blue Box episodes released?
New episodes arrive on Netflix at 4:30pm GMT each Thursday.
How many episodes will there be in Blue Box season 1?
Season 1 of Blue Box will run for 25 episodes total, split into two blocks.
What is the plot of Blue Box?
At present, Blue Box definitely qualifies as a slow-burn romance. We're only a few episodes into the story, introducing Taiki and Chinatsu's respective roles in the school hierarchy, along with some of their friends and classmates.
The biggest plot point so far arrives in episode 1, with Chinatsu moving into Taiki's family home while her parents go to work abroad – a situation that forces the two teens to spend more time together.
Blue Box premiered on Netflix on Thursday 4th October, with new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.
