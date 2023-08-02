While fans loved the 1997 series, criticism has been more severe toward the 2016 series, meaning that while we’ve had two seasons already, a third may not be as likely as you think.

Here’s everything we know about Berserk season 3.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be a Berserk season 3?

As of right now, there has been no official announcement for Berserk season 3.

The future of the series remains uncertain after fans criticised the strange animation style and the story pacing to seasons 1 and 2, which may be a reason as to the delay in an announcement of future seasons.

What is Berserk season 3 about?

Given that season 2 began to explore the Millennium Falcon story arc, leading us up to the finale covering Chapter 249 in the manga, it would make sense that season 3 would continue from this point.

Season 3 would cover Chapters 250 onward in the manga and complete the Millennium Falcon story arc before moving onto the Fantasia Arc which begins around Chapter 308.

Berserk season 2 was teased in the conclusion of season 1’s final episode all the way back in 2017, meaning fans didn’t have to wait long to know when more would come.

However, with a lack of any tease in the final episode of season 2 in 2017, it seems the plan was an initial two-season run, and fan demand would decide if season 3 would go into production.

Given how long it’s been now, we can only guess (or hope!) that season 3 could drop in mid-2024, but unfortunately it seems quite unlikely.

As soon as we know for certain, we’ll update this page.

Berserk season 3 cast: who could return?

Assuming that Berserk is renewed for a third season, we could expect the following cast members to reprise their roles for season 3:

Hiroaki Iwanaga as Guts (Japanese) / Kaiji Tang (English)

Takahiro Sakurai as Griffith/Femto (Japanese) / Steve Cannon (English)

Toa Yukinari as Casca (Japanese) / Karen Strassman (English)

Kaoru Mizuhara as Puck (Japanese) / Sarah Anne Williams (English)

Yōko Hikasa as Farnese (Japanese) / Erica Lindbeck (English)

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Serpico (Japanese) / Max Mittelman (English)

Is there a trailer for Berserk season 3?

It’s unlikely we’ll get a trailer for Berserk season 3 any time soon - the series was initially announced to be in production in Young Animal magazine all the way back in December 2015, with a trailer shown at Comiket soon after.

While it’s not out of the question that a surprise trailer drop could be just round the corner, due to the lack of fan support and criticism the past two seasons have faced, it may be a long time before we get Berserk season 3.

You can watch Berserk on Crunchyroll. Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.