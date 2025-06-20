And for good reason, too, as it has the right amount of joy and whimsy without it being just pure fluff. That’s not to mention the other two books involved, Anne of Avonlea and Anne of the Island.

This isn’t the first time that Anne of Green Gables has been adapted, with it previously having been done so back in 1979.

On the surface, you might think that’s enough to wonder why it’s been adapted again. This time around, however, Anne Shirley seeks to adapt not just the first book, but the second and third.

This means that it’s much faster-paced, cutting back on some B-plots and stories from the book and the previous adaptation to make the 2025 anime more streamlined.

But if you’re eager to jump into Anne Shirley all the same, and are in fact charmed at the thought of getting to the meat of the three stories without having to read them yourself, then read on to learn everything there is to know about the Anne Shirley release schedule.

Anne Shirley release schedule: When are new episodes out?

New episodes of Anne Shirley are released every Saturday, with the anime officially premiering on 5th April 2025.

Currently, it has released 11 episodes overall, with a 12th coming out on 21st June.

It should be noted that, outside of the dates where episodes have already been released, these dates are speculative and are liable to change if the anime decides to delay an episode.

Anne Shirley episode 1 – It’s an Interesting World – 5th April 2025 Anne Shirley episode 2 – I Love Pretty Things – 12th April 2025 Anne Shirley episode 3 – Looking Forward to Things Is Half the Pleasure of Them – 19th April 2025 Anne Shirley episode 4 – One Can't Stay Sad Very Long in Such an Interesting World – 26th April 2025 Anne Shirley episode 5 – Let Us Look on the Bright Side of Things – 3rd May 2025 Anne Shirley episode 6 – I Thought Nothing Could Be As Bad As Red Hair – 10th May 2025 Anne Shirley episode 7 – I've Been Making Mistakes, but Each Mistake Has Helped to Cure Me of My Shortcomings – 17th May 2025 Anne Shirley episode 8 – I Don't Want to Be Anyone but Myself – 24th May 2025 Anne Shirley episode 9 – Next to Trying and Winning, the Best Thing Is Trying and Failing – 31st May 2025 Anne Shirley episode 10 – I Don't Know What Lies Around the Bend, but I'm Going to Believe That the Best Does – 7th June 2025 Anne Shirley episode 11 – I'd Like to Add Some Beauty to Life – 14th June 2025 Anne Shirley episode 12 – 21st June 2025 Anne Shirley episode 13 – 28th June 2025 Anne Shirley episode 14 – 5th July 2025 Anne Shirley episode 15 – 12th July 2025 Anne Shirley episode 16 – 19th July 2025 Anne Shirley episode 17 – 26th July 2025 Anne Shirley episode 18 – 2nd August 2025 Anne Shirley episode 19 – 9th August 2025 Anne Shirley episode 20 – 16th August 2025 Anne Shirley episode 21 – 23rd August 2025 Anne Shirley episode 22 – 30th August 2025 Anne Shirley episode 23 – 6th September 2025 Anne Shirley episode 24 – 13th September 2025

What time are the new Anne Shirley episodes released?

According to Comic Book Resources, Anne Shirley episodes release every Saturday at 10:25am BST.

So, if you’re eager to jump in and catch a new episode, you can do so pretty early in the morning and still have plenty of room to do your own thing later on in the afternoon. Is there a better way to start your day?

How many episodes will there be in Anne Shirley?

As confirmed by the Anime News Network, Anne Shirley will feature 24 episodes overall.

Considering how fast-paced the series is, we suspect that the 24 episodes will strive to adapt all three books in this singular season.

However, if a season 2 does end up being announced, we’ll be sure to update this page with more information.

Where can I watch Anne Shirley?

Anne Shirley is available to watch now on Crunchyroll, Fandango and Amazon Prime. It was initially released on 5th April 2025.

What's the plot of Anne Shirley?

Adapting the three Anne of Green Gables books into one single anime series, Anne Shirley follows a redheaded 11-year-old girl who moves to Green Gables and is adopted by the elderly Cuthbert siblings.

The plot revolves around her active imagination and abundant cheer, which ultimately changes the hearts and minds of the Green Gables community.

Anne Shirley is available to watch now on Crunchyroll, Fandango and Amazon Prime.

