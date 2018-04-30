The God Squad is back together: Neil Gaiman has shared the first picture from American Gods season two as filming on the Amazon Prime Video series begins.

The author joined stars including Ian McShane, Ricky Whittle, Yetide Badaki and Orlando Jones on location in front of "the Biggest Carousel in the World", as production gets underway on the new episodes.

The carousel is found in tourist attraction known as 'The House on the Rock' in Wisconsin, a bizarre real-life location that was been briefly referenced at the end of season one.

In a video announcing the return of the production, Gaiman teased, "Things are going to get darker, things are going to get more dangerous."

Actor Ricky Whittle also confirmed in the video that the series would not air until 2019 – production was reportedly pushed back following the departure of the series showrunners and star Gillian Anderson.

