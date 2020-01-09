It's not alone either as Netflix scrapped every single one of its Marvel dramas last year, while both Runaways and Cloak and Dagger met similar fates.

These developments come as the head of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, takes control of the company's television output in preparation for a slate of major Disney+ series scheduled to begin this year.

It looked for a while as if Marvel would not be returning to the world of network television, but ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke suggests this may not be the case.

More like this

“We love our partners at Marvel and we’re sad to see [Agents of SHIELD] go, it’s been a big part of our history,” she told Deadline. “We’re looking forward to working with Kevin Feige and we’re at the very beginning of conversations with him now about what a Marvel and ABC show might look like.”

Whether or not the two juggernauts do collaborate on another series likely depends on Feige's long-term plan for new storylines in the Marvel Universe.

He has already stated that shows coming to the Disney+ streaming service, including The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki will be required watching for anyone wishing to make sense of the next phase of movies.

Therefore, an additional ABC series would need to either stand on its own or fit neatly into the larger Marvel jigsaw puzzle.

Advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will premiere on Disney+ in late 2020