1. She's not smirking, ok?

"I have an asymmetrical mouth. I have a naturally crooked smile. People call it a smirk, but it's not, it's just my natural smile with my lips closed. If you could quote me verbatim, I'd appreciate that... My sister has it too, it's a family trait."

2. She does her own stunts.

"I had to do an underwater crash once, which is how I learned to scuba-dive. The stunts in Mockingjay 2 were pretty hard – there was water involved there, but I'm not allowed to tell you! Wink."

3. A sauna is the strangest place she's met a fan...

"I got recognised as Anne Boleyn in a sauna. I think I was in Luxembourg, or Germany, I can't remember…"

4. She's eaten lunch with Jennifer Lawrence. Jealous, much?

The fake food is BETTER in King's Landing than obviously in the rationed District 13, but if you're talking about the craft table, then the craft table in the Hunger Games was way better than in Game of Thrones. If you're looking for Natalie Dormer, she'll be standing by the craft table next to Jennifer Lawrence…

5. And J-Law wasn't sure about Cressida's shaved head. She said:

"'Dude, are you SURE?!' when I was about to shave my head. It's actually only funny in hindsight. Hahaha!"

6. Natalie's one true love is cheese. All kinds of cheese.

"Manchego! I love feta! I love goat cheese! I love mature cheddar! I also love Wensleydale – I have no idea how you spell Wensleydale – especially with cranberries in it. It's the perfect cheese for Christmas. The only thing I can't do is blue. I can't do blue cheese. It just doesn't work with me. It's not even so much the smell. I just can't do it, you know? Maybe as a bit of a salad, but... hahaha. I mean, very rare circumstances! Brie, I love brie, melted brie. Burrata! God, I love a Burrata. I literally could talk about cheese for 10 minutes…"

7. She's knows exactly what Nikolaj Coster Waldau smells like...

"Musky, spicy, woody gorgeousness."

8. She's all set for a zombie apocalypse. Meet team Dormer:

"I'll take Pedro as the Red Viper. I'll take Rory as the Hound. I'll take Gwendoline as Brienne, and I'll also take... Jaime Lannister. But I also very cheekily ask to take Norman Reedus as well, please! I'm sure we can fit him in!"

9. She's not sure about working with animals, especially when they have an attitude problem.

"Ser Pounce was a bit of a diva that day. He didn't want to stay on the bed. He was very difficult to work with."

10. She reckons there are similarities between her GoT character Margaery and Cressida...

"They're both very PR-savvy, that's what they have in common: they both know how to manipulate hearts and minds."

11. Look out, Sherlock... She could be back as Moriarty.

"I love playing Moriarty! And I love being in New York. I hope very much to return. I'm just lulling Sherlock into a false sense of security."

12. Talking of Sherlock. She loved working with Benedict Cumberbatch. Obvs.

"I did the radio version of NEVERWHERE with Benedict Cumberbatch and James McAvoy, and we had so much fun, I laughed 'til I cried every day!"

