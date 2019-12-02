As Prince Andrew steps back from his public duties, Darragh MacIntyre hears from the victims of is former friend and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York has been widely criticised for not expressing sympathy for these women during his television interview with the BBC's Newsnight programme. Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the prince, something he denies. In her first interview on British TV, she tells her story and reveals new details about her time with Epstein. Reporter Darragh MacIntyre also looks at another of the duke's friends, Ghislaine Maxwell, and investigates her alleged role in Epstein's prolific sex offending. As the FBI investigation continues, Panorama asks what next in the scandal of Epstein and the prince?

Advertisement

What time is Panorama: The Prince and the Epstein Scandal on TV?

The documentary airs on BBC1 at 9pm on Monday 2nd December 2019.