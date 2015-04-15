And yes, they are 'animated' adventures, so we're not entirely sure what's happening to the actual puppets. Surely they can't abandon them completely?

The new series follows the boys as they "crash land" in the suburbs and set themselves up in a "half spaceship/half house" before getting up to all sorts of trouble.

"Zig & Zag will take young viewers along with them on their hilarious adventures as the crazy pair attempt to experience everything planet Earth has to offer" the blurb reads.

Morrison and O'Hara will be back to voice their iconic characters while former Playing The Field, Bad Girls and Coronation Street star Debra Stephenson steps on board to provide additional support.

Making the leap into animation certainly is a new adventure for the pair. The alien brothers from the planet Zog first popped up on Irish TV screens in the late 80s when they joined kids' TV show Dempsey's Den before joining The Big Breakfast and enjoying a stint at MTV and ITV.

They then disappeared back to Ireland to join 2Phat (a show aimed mostly at students), rearing their heads on UK screens once again in 2010 for Big Brother's Little Brother.

Most recently they've been presenting blooper reel shows in Ireland, where their early 90s escapades on RTE's The Den haven't been forgotten.

Zig and Zag will air on CBBC in early 2016

