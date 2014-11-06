You're highered! Baroness Karren Brady introduced to the House of Lords
The Apprentice boss Lord Alan Sugar was on hand to participate in today's Westminster ceremony
Lord Alan Sugar is no longer the only peer on The Apprentice. From now on it'll be Baroness Brady in the boardroom as businesswoman Karren was officially introduced to the House of Lords today, flanked by Sugar who was made a peer back in 2009.
Baroness Brady of Knightsbridge was decked out in full regalia for the ceremony, wearing the customary ermine robes as she signed the Upper House's code of conduct and swore allegiance to the Queen with the oath: "I do swear by Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, her heirs and successors, according to the law. So help me God."
Her introduction as a Conservative life peer was then concluded by shaking hands with Lord Speaker Baroness D’Souza followed by the traditional cheer of welcome cheer from her fellow peers.
Brady was one of 22 new party political peers first announced by Prime Minister David Cameron back in August and was walked into the House of Lords this morning by Sugar who shared the moment on Twitter:
Brady is the former managing director of Birmingham City F.C. and the current vice-chairman of West Ham football club. Known as "The First Lady of Football", she also acts as the Small Business Ambassador to the government under Prime Minister David Cameron.
More like this
She joined Sugar on The Apprentice in 2010, working with Nick Hewer as his two aides and replacing Margaret Mountford who had appeared on the first five series.