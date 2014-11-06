Her introduction as a Conservative life peer was then concluded by shaking hands with Lord Speaker Baroness D’Souza followed by the traditional cheer of welcome cheer from her fellow peers.

Brady was one of 22 new party political peers first announced by Prime Minister David Cameron back in August and was walked into the House of Lords this morning by Sugar who shared the moment on Twitter:

Brady is the former managing director of Birmingham City F.C. and the current vice-chairman of West Ham football club. Known as "The First Lady of Football", she also acts as the Small Business Ambassador to the government under Prime Minister David Cameron.

She joined Sugar on The Apprentice in 2010, working with Nick Hewer as his two aides and replacing Margaret Mountford who had appeared on the first five series.