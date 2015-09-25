How the ticketing structure will work is yet to be decided i.e. whether one ticket grant access to both plays. It's also not yet clear how long each play will be when they open in London's Palace Theatre in the summer of 2016.

Bafta-winning writer Jack Thorne and Tony and Olivier award-winning director John Tiffany explained the reason for the split.

"It shares a scale and ambition with all the Harry Potter stories so in order to do this justice we have decided to present the play in two parts," Tiffany told Pottermore.

Thorne added: "I just hope we do it justice. I’m so constantly aware of respecting the previous seven stories… I hope people love this play like they loved the books. Everything we do is with that in mind.”

We'll ponder how to wing two days off during the week to see it nearer the time – time-turner, anyone?