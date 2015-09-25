You won't have to wait ages to see second Harry Potter play
The decision to split Harry Potter and the Cursed Child into two plays doesn't mean a huge break between the two parts
JK Rowling has revealed that upcoming play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be split into two parts – but fear not, that doesn't mean fans will have to wait months before seeing the conclusion.
"If you see the play on a weekday, you'll be able to see the second part within the same week," a spokesperson for Rowling told RadioTimes.com. If you see it at the weekend, you'll see it over the two consecutive days."
How the ticketing structure will work is yet to be decided i.e. whether one ticket grant access to both plays. It's also not yet clear how long each play will be when they open in London's Palace Theatre in the summer of 2016.
Bafta-winning writer Jack Thorne and Tony and Olivier award-winning director John Tiffany explained the reason for the split.
"It shares a scale and ambition with all the Harry Potter stories so in order to do this justice we have decided to present the play in two parts," Tiffany told Pottermore.
Thorne added: "I just hope we do it justice. I’m so constantly aware of respecting the previous seven stories… I hope people love this play like they loved the books. Everything we do is with that in mind.”
We'll ponder how to wing two days off during the week to see it nearer the time – time-turner, anyone?