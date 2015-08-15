Like those moments he gets straight to the point...

The times he gives excellent* (*ie. he doesn't say anything) constructive feedback:

In fact, Cowell's totally made for television as he never suffers with fits of giggles or anything like that...

He does know how to say sorry. Well, when made to by an angry 86-year-old mother-in-law, anyway...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNlnG0IcaUY

He is fantastic at behind-the-scenes skits:

Jokes aside, when a compliment is needed, Cowell sure knows how to give them...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLr1sBQ5gpE

Although, he'll dish out his thoughts in his own time thank you very much.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-a5_RV0lKc

Let's not forget, Cowell mentored One Direction throughout the competition and, well, they've done alright-ish haven't they?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHrzBKfwrlU

And last year, he didn't just help Ben Haenow to be crowned the winner, runner-up Fleur East was his act, too.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4kZLki0qxM

Cowell's on a roll. Will he be the victorious judge again this year...?

