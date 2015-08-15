X Factor: the boss's best bits
As Simon Cowell looks back at memorable moments in the singing contest, we relive some of his own classics
Tonight, X Factor boss Simon Cowell looks back at some of his favourite auditions and memorable moments from the past 11 series. We're expecting Shayne Ward's breezy first audition, a tune or two from Cowell's recent champ Ben Haenow, Leona Lewis must be up there... and of course some who only scored highly on the giggle factor.
But while Cowell looks back at his choice of best bits, we're taking a peek at some of his finest moments in the spotlight...
Like those moments he gets straight to the point...
The times he gives excellent* (*ie. he doesn't say anything) constructive feedback:
In fact, Cowell's totally made for television as he never suffers with fits of giggles or anything like that...
He does know how to say sorry. Well, when made to by an angry 86-year-old mother-in-law, anyway...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNlnG0IcaUY
He is fantastic at behind-the-scenes skits:
Jokes aside, when a compliment is needed, Cowell sure knows how to give them...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLr1sBQ5gpE
Although, he'll dish out his thoughts in his own time thank you very much.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-a5_RV0lKc
Let's not forget, Cowell mentored One Direction throughout the competition and, well, they've done alright-ish haven't they?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHrzBKfwrlU
And last year, he didn't just help Ben Haenow to be crowned the winner, runner-up Fleur East was his act, too.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4kZLki0qxM
Cowell's on a roll. Will he be the victorious judge again this year...?
The X Factor returns to ITV this autumn and you can see The X Factor: the Boss Looks Back tonight at 5:20pm on ITV2