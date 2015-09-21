“I’m all about being unique. I’ve got confetti as well,” he whispered excitedly when RadioTimes.com went behind the scenes at Boot Camp. “Confetti to throw. I hope they like it. I hope they get it,” he enthused.

“I think you should be unique in what you do. With the confetti it could help me, it could not help me. At least I can say I tried,” he added before revealing his other weapon: "The Dre Shoulders”. This involved a lot of sassy wiggling; keep an eye out for more of that.

It was Mr Simon Cowell who was most on his mind, he explained.

“Uncle Simon because, you know, he’s mouthy. But Auntie Chez, Auntie Rita, Uncle Grimmy… I would love to impress all of them. I really hope they get what I’m trying to do, what I’m trying to portray. I hope they just find me fun and like me.”

It seems they did. Andre was put through despite a somewhat wobbly vocal during last night's Boot Camp.

And as he takes that one step closer, Batchelor knows exactly what winning would feel like:

“Winning the show? Oh, that’d be a bonus, eh? That’d be like having Nando’s chicken and having extra Nando’s chicken on top.” Yum.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjWXaeKSSo

The X Factor continues next Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV