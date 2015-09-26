X Factor Boot Camp: relive the five best performances from challenge one
Louis Johnson, Fourth Power, Gifty and more acts who've caught the judges' attention ahead of this weekend's second batch of Boot Camp auditions
We're halfway through X Factor's Boot Camp and, boy, there's been a lot of drama thus far. The contestants, who'd already faced one audition in front of the judges, were asked to team up and perform a song together, which proved to be about as easy as getting Simon to ditch the jeans and t-shirt look.
But among the rows, the tears over forgotten lines and late-night partying were some standout auditions, with plenty proving they're ready to face the next round: this week's second solo audition.
Here's our pick of the bunch:
1. All about that sass
It was yeses all round as Red Nile, Danny Sharples, Anton Stephans, Gifty Louise and Mason Noise took on Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass, with special mention from the judges to Gifty and "diva" Anton...
More like this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmh8xmUI104?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5
2. Swift vocals
There were some pre-audition rows between Monica Michael and Princess Diamond, but along with Papasidero, Batz in Da Belfry and Sophie Plumb, the group did manage to put on a pretty good performance of Taylor Swift’s Blank Space (well, ignoring a few made up lyrics). Just Princess and Batz in Da Belfry didn't make it through to this weekend's next stage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvyRPoiKor0?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5
3. Powerful
My, my, what a line-up of voices this was. Even the judges pondered whether it was a good idea for so many of this year's big vocalists to be in the same group. But Louisa Johnson, Fourth Power, Sherilyn Hamilton-Shaw, Neneth Lyons, Jasmine Leigh Morris and Andre Batchelor knocked it out of the park with their cover of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary. All safely made it through to this weekend's next round.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjWXaeKSSo?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5
4. Mirror mirror on the wall
After pondering which key to sing it in Simon Lynch, Tom Bleasby, Karen Mav, Joseph McCaul and Sophie Stott took to the stage to perform their rendition of Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror for the judges. Apart from Sophie, who was unfortunately cut, the rest shone enough to hang onto their places at Boot Camp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCuDbTNvWeI?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5
5. Chloe's no fool
Chloe Paige impressed during her group's cover of Tina Turner's A Fool In Love, making her a must-watch audition for the second round of Boot Camp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9_VwHAYccw?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5
The X Factor continues Sunday at 7:00pm on ITV