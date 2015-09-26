Here's our pick of the bunch:

1. All about that sass

It was yeses all round as Red Nile, Danny Sharples, Anton Stephans, Gifty Louise and Mason Noise took on Meghan Trainor’s All About That Bass, with special mention from the judges to Gifty and "diva" Anton...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vmh8xmUI104?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5

2. Swift vocals

There were some pre-audition rows between Monica Michael and Princess Diamond, but along with Papasidero, Batz in Da Belfry and Sophie Plumb, the group did manage to put on a pretty good performance of Taylor Swift’s Blank Space (well, ignoring a few made up lyrics). Just Princess and Batz in Da Belfry didn't make it through to this weekend's next stage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hvyRPoiKor0?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5

3. Powerful

My, my, what a line-up of voices this was. Even the judges pondered whether it was a good idea for so many of this year's big vocalists to be in the same group. But Louisa Johnson, Fourth Power, Sherilyn Hamilton-Shaw, Neneth Lyons, Jasmine Leigh Morris and Andre Batchelor knocked it out of the park with their cover of Tina Turner’s Proud Mary. All safely made it through to this weekend's next round.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjWXaeKSSo?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5

4. Mirror mirror on the wall

After pondering which key to sing it in Simon Lynch, Tom Bleasby, Karen Mav, Joseph McCaul and Sophie Stott took to the stage to perform their rendition of Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror for the judges. Apart from Sophie, who was unfortunately cut, the rest shone enough to hang onto their places at Boot Camp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wCuDbTNvWeI?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5

5. Chloe's no fool

Chloe Paige impressed during her group's cover of Tina Turner's A Fool In Love, making her a must-watch audition for the second round of Boot Camp.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a9_VwHAYccw?list=PLLJQHjmJHb1qLsYZTitI_4xFgFuy783M5

