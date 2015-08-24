We can see why she's so keen to join the ranks. All those sparkles, all those sequins, all those eager-eyed celebrities waiting to showcase their moves on the dance floor. It's shiny Saturday night telly at it's very best.

And she'd be joining a whole host of brilliant female presenters too. Since Sir Bruce Forsyth retired last year, Strictly has been fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman with Zoe Ball stepping in when needs be.

We know Emma's keen, but would you like to see Willis presenting Strictly?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 next month