Would you like Emma Willis to present Strictly Come Dancing?
The 39-year-old TV presenter fronts Channel 5's Big Brother and BBC1's The Voice, but she'd really love to host "one of the best shows ever" - Strictly Come Dancing
Two primetime shows just aren't enough for TV presenter Emma Willis. The 39-year-old star already hosts Channel 5's Big Brother and BBC1's The Voice but she's got her eye on another huge hit: Strictly Come Dancing.
"Strictly Come Dancing is a job that I'd struggle to turn down. I love it. It's one of the best shows ever," she told The Sun's TV magazine this weekend, adding: "I'd even love to be a contestant, but I'm not a very good dancer so I wouldn't know where to start!"
We can see why she's so keen to join the ranks. All those sparkles, all those sequins, all those eager-eyed celebrities waiting to showcase their moves on the dance floor. It's shiny Saturday night telly at it's very best.
And she'd be joining a whole host of brilliant female presenters too. Since Sir Bruce Forsyth retired last year, Strictly has been fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman with Zoe Ball stepping in when needs be.
We know Emma's keen, but would you like to see Willis presenting Strictly?
