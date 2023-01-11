Airing this January on BBC Two, the show will see the camera focused on a very active wild badger sett in the heart of Edinburgh Zoo, while in England a multitude of live cameras will explore the marshland and farmland of northwest Norfolk.

The Winterwatch presenters are back for a brand new instalment, as they take a look at the stories of the season.

Hosts Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan will be live for their second winter from Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, while Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke will cover Edinburgh - one of the UK's greenest cities.

So, when does Winterwatch 2023 air?

Read on for everything you need to know about Winterwatch 2023, including when it starts and how long programming will last.

When is Winterwatch 2023 on TV?

Winterwatch 2023 will start on BBC Two from Tuesday 17th January at 8pm, and will deliver an extraordinary double helping of live programmes across two weeks.

What to expect from Winterwatch 2023?

Winterwatch 2023 will bring viewers two very different live wildlife hubs, and will stream live cameras across our digital platforms.

In Norfolk with Chris and Michaela, the show will be deploying their cameras across the Wild Ken Hill's range of habitats.

The official synopsis reads: "The winter rains have brought life back to the grazing marsh and the waterfowl and waders will provide a seasonal spectacle. The remote thermal camera will be deployed to bring us incredible scenes, allowing us to watch the behaviour of Wild Ken Hill’s cast of nocturnal characters."

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh, Gillian and Iolo are exploring the thriving urban ecosystem of Scotland’s greenest city.

"From the ancient volcanic peak of Arthur’s Seat in the heart of the city to the expanses of the Forth Estuary, they will get a privileged view inside our fastest changing habitat. Here they will also uncover exciting new research along the Water of Leith, Edinburgh’s very own wildlife highway - home to secretive otters and marathon migrating eels - as well as charting the fortunes of a badger clan tucked away in the grounds of Edinburgh Zoo," the BBC reveals.

As well as live footage, there will also be pre-filmed stories, including a segment on mountain hares, backswimmers, curlews with singer-songwriter David Gray featuring, veteran trees with Professor Lynne Boddy, and more.

Below is a full list of pre-filmed programming:

Mountain hares

Backswimmers

Curlews - David Gray

Veteran trees with Professor Lynne Boddy

Winter gnats

Hermit crabs

Jackdaw

Seal pupping

Wading birds

Starlings

The mustelid muse

Moonlight kayak

Artistic inspiration

Plastic problems

Macro marvels

Inner city otters

Megan and Amir: Garden birds

The Wash

There will also be a return of audience favourite Mindfulness Moments, which will see a 90-second clip of pure nature in each programme.

The Winterwatch digital team will also be providing a wealth of extra content.

Viewers can tune into Watch Out and live wildlife cameras on BBC YouTube, BBC iPlayer, or at www.bbc.co.uk/winterwatch and the Watch Out live-streamed show is also available on @bbcspringwatch Facebook.

Who are the Winterwatch Presenters?

There will be four presenters for Winterwatch 2023 - Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke.

Winterwatch 2023 starts on BBC Two on Tuesday 17th January at 8pm.

