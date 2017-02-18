In fact, many viewers were so impressed that they demanded Will.i.am release the song as a single, so they could enjoy it to their heart’s content.

Even Will.i.am’s fellow coach Jennifer Hudson seemed to be a fan, tweeting her approval while the episode was airing.

So overall, Will’s next move seems pretty clear to us – time to get into the recording studio and bring “FIYAH” to the people. Democracy in action.

More like this

Advertisement

The Voice continues on ITV on Saturdays at 8.00pm