“With the Brexit debate dominated by politicians and journalists it will be fascinating to hear the voices of two ordinary families grappling with the issue," production company RDF's Daniel Fromm said in a statement.

Wife Swap first aired in 2003, but it was cancelled six years later. Usually, the show swapped a messy wife for a neat one, or a disciplinarian for a laid-back mum. Sometimes it resulted in explosions, while other times the two families found common ground.

Channel 4's commissioning editor for education, Emily Jones, said now was the perfect time for the reality show's comeback.

"Wife Swap was largely about how people chose to run their homes, but it always had political undertones," she explained.

"Now the world has changed and recent events have brought political issues into the heart of every household. What better time to bring back this much-loved format to explore Brexit and hear firsthand the conversations happening in every home."

An air date for the special has yet to be announced.