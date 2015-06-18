From taking issue with toilet roll to ripping holes in the furniture, here's what some cheeky canines have been getting up to, which has been enough to fill an entire book:

They're all about the squash, 'bout the squash, no kibble...

Clinton's book is clearly jaw-dropping, and then closing, then jaw-dropping again...

So this is how you unassemble Ikea furniture:

This furry pal wants to give his compliments to the, er, bed-maker...

Well, the dog in the other loo roll advert is always playing with it, right?

Some birthday cakes are just too tempting:

There's no shame here. No shame.

This pooch is in trouble and already knows the consequences of their actions:

Sometimes dogs are just plain confused:

Others just really don't know when to stop...

