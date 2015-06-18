Why you should follow... @dogshaming
Ever wondered what your four-legged friend is thinking when it sinks its teeth into your favourite book/sofa/cake? This Twitter account reveals all...
Man's best friend comes under the spotlight tonight in Channel 4 documentary Dogs: Their Secret Lives, which promises to decode their behaviour and even their feelings.
But if you've found yourself wondering exactly what they get up to when our backs are turned, then it's high time you got yourself over to Twitter account @dogshaming. It does what it says on the tin: owners take pictures of their naughty pups with a note explaining what mischief they've been up to.
From taking issue with toilet roll to ripping holes in the furniture, here's what some cheeky canines have been getting up to, which has been enough to fill an entire book:
They're all about the squash, 'bout the squash, no kibble...
Clinton's book is clearly jaw-dropping, and then closing, then jaw-dropping again...
More like this
So this is how you unassemble Ikea furniture:
This furry pal wants to give his compliments to the, er, bed-maker...
Well, the dog in the other loo roll advert is always playing with it, right?
Some birthday cakes are just too tempting:
There's no shame here. No shame.
This pooch is in trouble and already knows the consequences of their actions:
Sometimes dogs are just plain confused:
Others just really don't know when to stop...