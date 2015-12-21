But then last year I saw this tweet from Stephen Fry, and I realised that if the QI quizmaster can admit he's a Bublé devotee, so should I.

Guilty pleasure No. 209 - the @MichaelBublé Christmas Album (Secret Santa gave it to me yesterday at the staff party) — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 19, 2014

So here's why I and millions of others across the world love Bublé, whether they admit it or not...

1. His voice, obviously. So smooth and calming: it's like swimming in melted milk chocolate while having your hair stroked by a friendly bear.

2. His super-human charm, as exemplified by these gifs...

3. His sense of humour, and the way he doesn't laugh at his own jokes. Here, Graham Norton asks him about his wife's (Luisana Lopilato) pregnancy, and he responds with a deadpan, "I just hope it's mine."

4. Despite being famous and successful (with over two million Twitter followers), he's self-deprecating enough you could have him round for Christmas lunch and not feel star-struck. Or at least he's self-deprecating enough to make you believe he's just a normal guy.

"I think I'm a mama's boy who wanted to be a hockey player, who failed, and had to become a singer. I think that I'm a generous, impatient, kind, jerk."

"Look at Neil Diamond. Was he the cool guy? No, he was the housewives' guy. He didn't try to be what he wasn't. He just did what he did – made great music, was a good entertainer, nice-enough guy."

5. His love of Yuletide. It's hard to be cynical about Christmas when you've got his guy frolicking in the snow...

Having a festive chat with the kids...

Singing his way to Christmas dinner...

Dancing in the snow...

After a few songs, you'll be donning a santa hat, singing carols around the Christmas tree and joyfully eating a vat of brandy butter.

Yep, you really do gotta love Christmas when Bublé's about...