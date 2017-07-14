Why isn't The Crystal Maze on TV tonight?
Channel 4's Maze reboot makes way for the World Para Athletics Championships this Friday – but you can still catch up with the series online
The Crystal Maze makes way for the World Para Athletics Championships on Channel 4 this Friday 14th July, meaning Richard Ayoade won't be leading another group of intrepid celebrities through the Aztec Zone.
But don't worry, because you'll still be able to get your fix of Dome action this week. Here's everything you need to know.
Why isn't The Crystal Maze on TV this Friday?
The Maze reboot makes way for the World Para Athletics Championships tonight. Channel 4 is the host broadcaster for Paralympics in the UK, and so will be live at the Olympic Stadium in London every night until Sunday 23rd July.
Where can I watch The Crystal Maze then?
The show actually aired on Thursday night this week, but don't worry if you missed it: the episode is now available on All4 along with the rest of the series.
Has anything else moved for the athletics?
The Last Leg (which began life as a Paralympics special) will still air at 10pm as usual, but otherwise it's athletics from 7.30pm until late in the evening. Sit back and marvel at the power of wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft!