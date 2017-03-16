Why isn’t Loose Women on TV this week?

The Cheltenham Racing Festival. From Tuesday to Friday this week, ITV will be broadcasting live coverage of the horse racing competition from 1pm to 4.30pm.

When will Loose Women be back on TV?

Monday 20th March at 12.30pm. Which, yes, is a long time away, but it might be worth it: The Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood will be a guest panelist when the show returns.

What will quell my withdrawal symptoms?

We would never expect you to go cold turkey, don’t worry. Just re-watch this clip of John Barrowman falling off his Loose Women chair to stop the shakes.