BGT fans awaiting their weekly fix of talent show goodness will have to be patient for one more day as ITV's live coverage of the Champions League Final between local rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid replaces the show this Saturday.

Britain's Got Talent will instead move to Sunday evening at 7pm as judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon select the 45 acts that will go through to the live semi-finals. They begin the very next evening, on bank holiday Monday, continuing every night throughout the week until Saturday.