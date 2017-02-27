It’s basically hoping to be night-time fun-fest similar to James Corden’s US show Late Late Show, but with a series of revolving hosts. Although David Walliams will be hosting the first five episodes, John Bishop will be presenting week two.

It’s been confirmed that Gordon Ramsay will also front a week of the show, with Jack Whitehall, Sarah Millican, Davina McCall and Mel & Sue rumoured to be in the frame for spots.

Advertisement

How many weeks is The Nightly Show running for?

Eight. ITV have said that the News will move back to 10pm after its 40-episode run, however some in ITN are anxious that it could signal a permanent move for the flagship news programme to a later slot.