Scotland v England is the live match on TV this Saturday, and with new entertainment show All Together Now filling the evening schedules from 7.15pm, that leaves no room for the usual Pointless Celebrities.

But don't worry: Pointless Celebrities will be back on TV next Saturday on BBC1 with a 1990s special including Colin Jackson and Roger Black, Rowetta and Tony Mortimer, Tim Vincent and Anna Ryder Richardson, and Kirsten O'Brien and Chesney Hawkes.

The show is scheduled to air at 6.25pm on BBC1 on Saturday 3rd March. Until then, you could always catch up with previous episodes on BBC iPlayer. Last week's was a Winter Olympics special – seems sport is seeping into everything on TV at the moment...