Who Wants to Be a Millionaire contestants ‘cheated behind Chris Tarrant’s back’ says Mark Labbett

The Chase star Mark Labbett has alleged that he knows of contestants who successfully cheated on popular quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, duping the show’s host Chris Tarrant.

Speaking about Charles and Diana Ingram, whose 2001 cheating conviction was recently dramatised for Quiz, Labbett said that he knew of people who had cheated “better” than the Ingrams.

“I know of people who cheated on Millionaire far better than that by having fellow quizzers seated just behind Chris Tarrant in their eyeline,” he told the Daily Star.

Labbett – popularly known as ‘The Beast’ in his role as a Chaser – continued, “If the Ingrams did cheat they cheated stupidly.”

The so-called ‘Coughing Major’ scandal from the early Noughties was the subject of a recent three-part ITV drama, Quiz, starring Matthew Macfadyen, Sian Clifford, and Michael Sheen as Tarrant.

Speaking previously on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X, Tarrant said that he had enjoyed the drama, but maintained that Charles Ingram had cheated: “The bottom line is he’s [Charles Ingram’s] a rotter and a cad and a bandit and he was guilty. No question in my mind at all that he was guilty.”

The Ingrams maintain their innocence to this day, and announced last month their plans to once again appeal their conviction.

