Twitter: @TiffanyPollard

Famous, why? The New York-born celeb appeared across VH1's Celebreality franchise between 2006 and 2010

Bio: Tiffany “New York” Pollard first appeared on TV as a fiery contender on Flavor Of Love. For those of you not familiar with the show, the three season-long search for a partner for Flavor Flav (the one with the clock from Public Enemy) ran from 2006 to 2008. Tiffany was the runner up in both the first and the second series and was known for her foul-mouthed feuds with her fellow contestants.

More like this

Her no-nonsense style proved a hit with viewers and she was given her own show by VH1 called I Love New York. This ran for two series and was followed by other Tiffany-centred spin offs

In 2010, VH1 brought to an end their Celebreality franchise and with it Tiffany’s shows, She was absent from screens for five years, before reappearing last spring on reality series Botched where surgery experts aimed to correct what they called “a very significant breast deformity”.

Now Tiffany's back working on a new reality TV project in the USA and will spend her 34th birthday on our side of the Atlantic on her second night in the CBB house – if she hasn't already fallen out with all the contestants by then.

Then: Fighting with her fellow contestants on Flavor Of Love

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NDoGkWoTLNY

Now: Talking about her next steps in reality TV

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gd7hq0XzHBo