Who is the greatest Strictly Come Dancing winner of all time?
14 stars have lifted the Strictly Glitterball trophy to date, but who's been your favourite winner?
In 2017 Strictly Come Dancing will crown a new champion, who'll follow in the seriously fancy footsteps of the show's 14 previous winners.
After two weeks of announcements the complete line-up of 15 celebrities, including the Rev. Richard Coles, former Saturdays singer Mollie King and X Factor winner Alexandra Burke, was revealed. You can read the full list of confirmed Strictly stars here.
One of them will join the ranks of celebrities who have been dancing their way to Strictly glory since 2004, but before they do we want you to decide whose victory has been the most well deserved.
We want to know who you think deserves the ultimate "TEN FROM LEN" for their Strictly-winning efforts.
From 2004's first winner, Natasha Kaplinsky, to 2016 champion Ore Oduba, every single series winner is in the running to take the title - all you have to do is decide who's getting YOUR vote.
You can only vote for ONE winner, so choose wisely, daaaaaahling.