His knowledge of nature and animals also made Matt the ideal candidate to present Secret Britain and the BBC’s coverage of Crufts.

What else has he been in?

Matt Baker’s first presenting gig was as Blue Peter’s 28th presenter. Joining in 1999, Baker spent six-and-a-half years on the show doing everything from training as a stuntman to passing the Royal Marine’s recruitment courses. His efforts were rewarded with back-to-back Baftas for Best Presenter in 2002 and 2003.

He even appeared in a cameo as himself in a 2005 episode of Doctor Who.

After he left Blue Peter in 2006, Baker went on to numerous presenting gigs. He took part in the BBC reality show Around the World in 80 Days in 2009, raising money for Children in Need.

In 2010 he competed on the eighth series of Strictly Come Dancing, coming second to EastEnders actress Kara Tointon.

Was he always a presenter?

Before he appeared on screen, Baker was appearing in nightclubs as ‘Butch Vendor, the LA bartender’, part of travelling comedy disco dancing group ‘Disco Inferno’. Matt (sorry, Butch) would juggle coloured glasses and bottles specially painted by his dad, as well as dancing and backflipping.

Having read that, it may not surprise you that in his youth, Baker was a British gymnastics champion. He would later return to gymnastics, if only to present the coverage of it at the Beijing 2008 and London 2012 Olympics.