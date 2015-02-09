Who is in The Jump 2015 final?
Former JLS singer JB Gill failed to go the distance last night so here's who's left in the battle for victory on the Channel 4 reality show...
Who's the latest celebrity to be eliminated? Former JLS singer JB Gill went last night after competing in a live jump-off in the semi-final. He was a goner after he managed a distance of 13.5 metres compared to Made in Chelsea star Louise Thompson's 17 metres on the K24 jump.
So who's in the final? There are six speedsters left. Joey Essex, Louise Hazel, Jon-Allan Butterworth, Louise Thompson, Chloe Madeley and Mike Tindall will all go head-to-head tomorrow...
What will they be doing?
The finalists will take on ski cross and air jump events tomorrow, as well as the main jump and they are all cleared to take on the biggest jump, the K40, if they want to. It's big.
When can I watch all this snowy action? The final kicks off at 8 pm tonight (Monday 9 February) on Channel 4.
