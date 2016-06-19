She’s probably best known for writing a book about The Mathematics of Love. In the book, Fry discusses patterns in human behaviour on dating sites, divorce, sex and marriage, among other things.

Here’s the very cool TED talk that inspired it.

Horizon had her help doctor Xan van Tulleken try and find his ideal partner using maths. She made a documentary about “19th century amateur mathematician and prophet of the computer age” Ada Lovelace, and she’s also done a documentary about climate change.

Right now, she’s co-hosting City in The Sky with Dallas Campbell, and learning a lot about the aviation industry along the way.

BBC Radio 4's The Curious Case of Rutherford and Fry sees the mathematician and geneticist Adam Rutherford teaming up to answer scientific questions, from 'Are redheads dying out?' to, 'How do you make the perfect cup of tea?'

Her radio back catalogue also includes series about computing in Britain, and a Radio 4 documentary asking, 'Can maths combat terrorism?'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rudzYPHuewc

City in The Sky airs on BBC2 on Sunday night at 9pm