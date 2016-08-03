Netflix's new animated series Beat Bugs features the most incredible list of musicians and artists covering Beatles songs.

James Corden, Robbie Williams, P!nk, Sia and more all feature in season one of the new kids series, featuring insects singing some of the best songs from the Beatles' back catalogue.

But who's singing what? Check out the full list of celebs and singers below, and find out which episode they are performed in.

P!nk – Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds (Episode 1)

James Corden – I’m A Loser (Episode 2)

Aloe Blacc – Rain (Episode 3)

Robbie Williams – Good Day Sunshine (Episode 4)

Eddie Veder – Magical Mystery Tour (Episode 6)

Frances – In My Life (Episode 10)

The Shins – The Word (Episode 11)

The Lumineers – Honey Pie (Episode 12)

Sia – Blackbird (Episode 13)

