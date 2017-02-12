Who is Lucy-Jo Hudson?

Lucy-Jo Hudson joined the Coronation Street cobbles in 2002 to portray Katy Harris and left three years later. She has admitted that her husband Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in the series, wanted to be her Dance Dance Dance partner. In the first episode, she jokes, “He’s got two left feet and I couldn’t work with him and live with him.”

When she was younger, she trained in singing and dancing at the Scala School of Performing Arts in Leeds. Her pantomime experience will no doubt be an asset during the show and she might have even brushed up on her skills from her dance coach sister, Amy-Lou.

The 33-year-old went on to star in the series Wild at Heart and appear as a regular panelist on Loose Women.

More like this

Who is Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton?

Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton met childhood friend Lucy-Jo when they were young – both having performed in pantomimes and trained at Scala together.

Rohan’s credentials include attending the Urdang Academy in London and the Audrey Spencer Dance Academy. He’s served as a backup dancer for Beverley Knight, Kanye West, and Lemar. The 30-year-old can cite a myriad of theatre credits, such as Marry Poppins, Hairspray, Riverdance, and The Scottsboro Boys, to name just a few.

He was named the North England Tap Champion when he was young, so we know who's up if Singin' in the Rain features on the show...

Can they dance?

Lucy-Jo and Rohan came in second place during the first episode, so their leaderboard score speaks for itself. They impressed the judges with their heart pumping, physically demanding routine to the Backstreet Boys’ Everybody.

They were full of praise for Rohan and thought that once Lucy-Jo found her feet, she was able to hold her own on stage. For her solo dance, Lucy-Jo twerked for the first time to Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love, successfully channeling her inner Sasha Fierce.

Could they be the ones to knock Jonny Labey and Chrissy Brooke from the top spot? We think a head-to-head between the couples is on the cards.

Advertisement

Dance Dance Dance continues at 6.30pm on Sundays on ITV