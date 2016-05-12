Israel – Made of Stars (Hovi Star)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpWKfcjXcp0

Belarus – Help You Fly (IVAN)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-13I_VF5d4k

Serbia – Goodbye (Sanja Vučić ZAA)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqh-XVcjmHc

Ireland – Sunlight (Nicky Byrne)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCXueTvhjNo

FYR Macedonia – Dona (Kaliopi)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fd8WHhNWp4c

Lithuania – I’ve Been Waiting for This Night (Donny Montell)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSncll5CG-I

Australia – Sound of Silence (Dami Im)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EG_Jtw4OyU

Slovenia – Blue and Red (ManuElla)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4K4h4AzLFgU

Bulgaria – If Love Was A Crime (Poli Genova)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKsNfccUTuk

Denmark – Soldiers of Love (Lighthouse X)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abiss5VZn14

Ukraine – 1944 (Jamala)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxS6eKEOdLQ

Norway – Icebreaker (Agnete)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2GUS-3T7cU

Georgia – Midnight Gold (Nika Kocharov and Young Georgian Lolitaz)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5VynlW6Xeo

Albania – Fairytale (Eneda Tarifa)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je1ICZiKT4g

Belgium – What’s The Pressure (Laura Tesoro)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP3USrYpr5w

The second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final will air on BBC4 Thursday 12th May at 8pm

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm