Which countries are singing in Eurovision Semi Final 2?
Meet Ireland's Nicky Byrne and the 17 other acts hoping to win a spot in 2016 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final
Latvia – Heartbeat (Justs)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVcKNzmvfxI
Poland – Colour of Your Life (Michael Szpak)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sjup9PJ25LM
Switzerland – The Last of Our Kind (Rykka)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPpfb3jRaHQ
Israel – Made of Stars (Hovi Star)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpWKfcjXcp0
Belarus – Help You Fly (IVAN)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-13I_VF5d4k
Serbia – Goodbye (Sanja Vučić ZAA)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqh-XVcjmHc
Ireland – Sunlight (Nicky Byrne)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DCXueTvhjNo
FYR Macedonia – Dona (Kaliopi)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fd8WHhNWp4c
Lithuania – I’ve Been Waiting for This Night (Donny Montell)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSncll5CG-I
Australia – Sound of Silence (Dami Im)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EG_Jtw4OyU
Slovenia – Blue and Red (ManuElla)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4K4h4AzLFgU
Bulgaria – If Love Was A Crime (Poli Genova)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKsNfccUTuk
Denmark – Soldiers of Love (Lighthouse X)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abiss5VZn14
Ukraine – 1944 (Jamala)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxS6eKEOdLQ
Norway – Icebreaker (Agnete)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2GUS-3T7cU
Georgia – Midnight Gold (Nika Kocharov and Young Georgian Lolitaz)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y5VynlW6Xeo
Albania – Fairytale (Eneda Tarifa)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=je1ICZiKT4g
Belgium – What’s The Pressure (Laura Tesoro)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iP3USrYpr5w
The second Eurovision Song Contest semi-final will air on BBC4 Thursday 12th May at 8pm
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm