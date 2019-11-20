After eight years in the north west, ITV made the decision to move the production to London in 1996 because they felt it would be easier to get big name celebrity guests for the show in the capital.

Where was This Morning originally filmed in London?

For twelve years, between 1996 and 1998, This Morning was filmed at London Studios on the South Bank of the River Thames in central London. The glass-fronted studio became a feature of the show, and sometimes in the summer months the programme would be broadcast from outside the studio on the bustling riverside.

Where is This Morning filmed now?

In 2018, London Studios, the home of many ITV shows, including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and Loose Women, was closed.

All of ITV Daytime's live shows were moved to the BBC Studioworks facility at the former BBC Television Centre, White City, London.

This Morning hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby is now broadcast from the former home of the BBC at Television Centre in West London every weekday.