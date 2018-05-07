What is The 100k Drop?

Like its predecessor, the new show will see pairs of guests attempt to keep as much money as they can by answering a series of general knowledge questions.

Starting with £100,000 split into 40 bundles, the contestants must answer multiple choice questions by placing the bundles across four trapdoors - each representing a different answer.

Whatever cash they place on the door representing the correct answer is safe for the next round - and everything else is lost.

While the chance to be a millionaire might have gone, a £100k prize is hardly something to be sniffed at, so it should make for exciting daytime viewing.

When can I watch The 100k Drop?

The first episode of the revamped show will air on Mondays at 4pm, on Channel 4 from Monday 7th May. So far 60 episodes have been commissioned - so there’s a lot of cash to be won!

Is Davina McCall returning?

Yes! Davina, who presented each of the 11 series of The Million Pound Drop is sticking with the show - which should ensure the show’s essence is very much still in tact.

Speaking about the move to daytime TV, Davina told the Daily Express, “It’s still very exciting. I didn’t have to think about it at all. I’ve done daytime before, and nowadays I don’t think it matters.”