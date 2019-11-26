Get ready to pit your knowledge against the celebs as they take up position in the infamous black chair to win money for charity.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Which celebrities are taking part?

Comedian Tim Vine, ITV newsreader Alastair Stewart, comedian Hal Cruttenden and journalist and broadcaster Samira Ahmed are back in the spotlight for a special ‘champion of champions’ episode.

What are the specialist subjects?

It’s pop culture heavy with the celebs swotting up on Jaws and Space: 1999 as well as Lewis Hamilton and Magnus Magnusson.

Alastair Stewart will be hoping to win again (Getty)

When did they win before?

Tim Vine took the title in January 2009 with Elvis Presley his specialist subject, with Alastair Stewart winning in December of that year thanks to his knowledge of The Rolling Stones.

Samira Ahmed won the following year with a specialist subject in Little House on the Prairie writer Laura Ingalls Wilder, while Hal Cruttenden won in January 2014 with a specialist subject in the Rocky Films.

When is Celebrity Mastermind on TV?

Being announced as part of the BBC Christmas line-up we can guess it’s either December or early January, but as of yet there is no confirmed date. Keep checking back to RadioTimes.com as we’ll update this page as soon as we hear.