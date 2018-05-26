Here's everything you need to know about season 2 of All Round to Mrs Brown's.

When is All Round to Mrs Brown's on TV?

The show is on Saturdays at 9.15pm on BBC1.

What's it about?

Beloved family matriarch Agnes (Brendan O'Carrell) opens up her home for an entertainment show, The Cathy Brown Show, supposedly hosted by daughter Cathy (played by Jennifer Gibney, O'Carrell's wife in real-life) - but of course 'Mammy' Brown intervenes, butting in from the sidelines with her own questions.

More like this

Celebrity guests for episode one include EastEnders' Danny Dyer, boxing champ Amir Khan, Kate Humble, while the musical guests gracing Foley's pub include Jackson 5 legend, Tito Jackson.

Advertisement

How many episodes are there?

There will be six episodes in total. This season is likely to include more celeb challenges and high-jinks, in addition to further unexpected romances.