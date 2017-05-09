When will Theresa May be on The One Show?

May and her husband will appear on BBC1 this Tuesday 9th May, with the show starting at 7pm. They will join presenters Matt Baker and Alex Jones on the sofa, with Britain's Eurovision hopeful Lucie Jones chatting to Mel Giedroyc live from the host city of Kiev ahead of this Saturday's Grand Final.

Will Jeremy Corbyn also appear on The One Show?

Yes, the Labour leader will be interviewed on the show at a later date.

Isn't The One Show a bit soft for the General Election?

Perhaps, but the appearance is part of a raft of plans the BBC has in the run-up to the polls opening on Thursday 8 June.

Both Corbyn and May will appear on a special edition of Question Time, where audience members will be able to ask them questions directly. They will not debate head to head, but will take turns fielding questions from an audience chosen from across the political spectrum.

A second Question Time special will feature Lib Dem leader Tim Farron and SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon.

Interviewer Andrew Neil will also conduct a series of primetime interviews with all the party leaders. Find out more by following the link below.

BBC reveals General Election debate plans