Kiss Me First, 10pm Channel 4

This intriguing new drama from the co-creator of Skins combines the hallmarks of that smash E4 series – young people partying hard, dealing with deep emotional trauma and shacking up with one another – with the world of virtual reality, and it’s surprising just how well it all works.

Our gateway into the story is Tallulah Haddon’s Leila, a lonely girl who finds release in an online game called Agora where she plays a warrior called Shadowfax.

After her mother dies, she finds herself drawn to a mysterious group within the game who promise a deeper, more intense experience. But what secrets are they really hiding? And who exactly is the mysterious Adrian?

More like this

Dave Allen at Peace, 9pm BBC2

The one-off biopic follows Dave Allen from childhood to becoming one of the UK and Ireland's comedy greats, and exploring how his life and work was shaped by the tragic loss of his father, his brother and half of a finger. Starring Aidan Gillen, with Ian McElhinney, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Tommy Tiernan, Pauline McLynn, Simon Day and Conleth Hill.

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Brussels, 8.30pm Channel 4

Richard Ayoade returns with offbeat tourism show and is joined in the first edition by comedian and Not Going Out star Lee Mack for a short break in the Belgian capital.

The Island with Bear Grylls, 9pm Channel 4

Previous series have split islanders based on age or gender, but now contestants on the survivalist show are being divided based on pay.

Advertisement

The semi-finals continue with the remaining six contenders facing another test to keep themselves in the competition. Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace are joined by renowned chef Theo Randall, who asks the contestants to each create an outstanding dish inspired by Italian cuisine in just 90 minutes, before one of them is eliminated.