What time is Your Song on TV?

What’s it about?

Emma Willis presents a one-off special in which members of the public receive private performances from their favourite stars. Rita Ora, Little Mix, James Arthur, Paloma Faith and The Script meet some of their most deserving fans and give them a performance that they’ll never forget.

Is it any good?

If you sob like a donkey over The Pride of Britain Awards and Surprise Surprise, you’d better have a full box of tissues close to hand for this emotional, one-off show. Hosted by Emma Willis – who always manages to strike a balance between chummy and professional – it rewards people who’ve done something extraordinary with a personal performance by their favourite artist. And it promises “plenty of tears, hugs and happiness”.

Among the stars surprising their fans is James Arthur, who’s written a heartfelt song for a woman who has established an anti-bullying charity. As Simon Cowell’s production company makes it, we suspect there may be a series in the offing.

Review by Jane Rackham