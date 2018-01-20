What can we expect?

This game show-cum wedding programme takes two happy couples (who will hopefully still be happy after taking part in this show) and puts them to the test in challenges, stunts and "hilarious physical games" (groan).

It's not only the betrothed pairs but also their families who go head to head for the chance to win a dream honeymoon and a ceremony that will be "broadcast to the nation".

This episode sees Phil and Beks from Ascot take on Kirsty and David from Swansea, as Lorraine Kelly and Rob Beckett challenge them to compete in a series of tasks for the chance to win a televised wedding and a dream honeymoon. This week's celebrity wedding guests are Jimmy Osmond, McFly's Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd, Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix, and comedian Tom Allen.

Who presents the series?

Daytime TV legend Lorraine Kelly and comedian/presenter Rob Beckett will be your hosts for Wedding Day Winners.

Is there a Wedding Day Winners trailer?

Yep – check it out below.