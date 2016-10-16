What time is The X Factor on ITV tonight?
Everything you need to know about the second results show of the series
Ain't No Sunshine when the X Factor is gone, but not to fear: Dermot O'Leary is back on your screens to present the results for the second live show, revealing who triumphed and who failed during Motown Week. Who will be crying the Tears of a Clown as they head home – and who inspired the public to say "I Want You Back"?
What time is the X Factor on TV tonight?
I Heard It Through The Grapevine... that the results show is on at 8pm on Sunday 16th October on ITV1.
Who is performing?
As Marvin Gaye would say, What's Going On? It may be Motown Week but the performers will be... er... not Smokey Robinson but 2011 X Factor winners Little Mix as well as OneRepublic.
What is the theme next week?
The 'jukebox' will decide. Dermot will be joined be a special guest who will use the new gimmick to reveal next week's theme. Will it be Oscars, Boy Band vs Girl Band, Disco, 80s, Divas or the mysteriously-titled Louis Loves (the Louis Walsh collection)?